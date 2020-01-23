Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Express by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 277,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,906. American Express has a twelve month low of $98.46 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.