Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 3.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $29,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,697,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,529,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $256.93. The stock had a trading volume of 240,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $258.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

