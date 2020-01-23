Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $116.89. 4,219,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

