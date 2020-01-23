IONChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $58,432.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

