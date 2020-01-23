Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 3.1%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 17,589 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

