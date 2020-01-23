Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

