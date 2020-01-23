Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.67

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $13.85. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 8,570 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

