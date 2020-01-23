Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.69. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 92,504 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

