Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.69. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 92,504 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
