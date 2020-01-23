Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,953,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,855,000 after buying an additional 1,655,626 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 124,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,357. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

