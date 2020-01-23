Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

