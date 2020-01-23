Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,179,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,076,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 234,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

