Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (IHYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

IHYD stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

