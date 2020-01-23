Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.10

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIJIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.