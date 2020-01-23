Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Internap posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of INAP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 837,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 180.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 900.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

