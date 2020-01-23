Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Stake Lifted by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Intercorp Financial makes up about 3.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Intercorp Financial were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,248,000.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. 1,956 shares of the stock were exchanged. Intercorp Financial has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

