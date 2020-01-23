Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 10,308,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $216,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

