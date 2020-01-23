Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.25 billion.Intel also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.30 EPS.

INTC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 41,083,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

