Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,867,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

