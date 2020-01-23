Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Intel stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,308,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

