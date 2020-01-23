Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,758,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,162,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $147,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 568,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.20. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Yext by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Yext by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

