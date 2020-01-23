Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SAM traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,275. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $241.72 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.52.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

