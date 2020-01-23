Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $6,266,134.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1,386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. UBS Group downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.