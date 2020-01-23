Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$16,200.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,383,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,072,628.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares acquired 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares acquired 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

