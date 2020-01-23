Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 20188530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Get Infrastrata alerts:

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.