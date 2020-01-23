Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Trading Down 36.3%

Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY)’s stock price dropped 36.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 480 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

