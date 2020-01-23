Infinitecoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $709,737.00 and approximately $2,120.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

