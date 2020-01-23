Infinite Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 20%

Infinite Lithium Corp (CVE:ILI) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 780,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 212,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

Infinite Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Lithium Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications covering 22,625 hectares located in Mexico; and the Jackpot property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

