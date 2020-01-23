IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of PI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,187. The firm has a market cap of $693.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $120,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

