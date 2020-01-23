IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 719 ($9.46).

IGG opened at GBX 680.20 ($8.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 689.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

