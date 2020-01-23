IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Declares GBX 12.96 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 683.80 ($9.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 623.44. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 719 ($9.46).

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

