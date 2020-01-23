IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.95

Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.95 and traded as high as $26.45. IES shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 23,557 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IES by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IES by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IES by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IES by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

