IBM’s (IBM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reduced their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut IBM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $142.87. 5,654,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 3.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.