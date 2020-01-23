IBM (NYSE:IBM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $13.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.29. IBM also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.89 on Thursday. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IBM to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.31.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

