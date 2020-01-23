IBM (NYSE:IBM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $13.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.29. IBM also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 13.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.89 on Thursday. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IBM
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.
