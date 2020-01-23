Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:HYVE opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.55. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of $793.53 million and a P/E ratio of -118.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Hyve Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

