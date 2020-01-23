Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $9,101.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.05382100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127701 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

