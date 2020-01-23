Hydro Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $436,610.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, IDAX and Mercatox. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.05524783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026543 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DEx.top, IDAX, BitForex, BitMart, Mercatox, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.