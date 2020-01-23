Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.04.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.42. 673,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,648. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$384.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

