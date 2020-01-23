Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$11.25 ($7.98) and last traded at A$11.28 ($8.00), 749,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.91 ($8.45).

The company has a market cap of $687.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.69.

Hub24 Company Profile (ASX:HUB)

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

