Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 99,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.