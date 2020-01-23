Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,714. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41.

