Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,928 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

