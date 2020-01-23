Howland Capital Management LLC Has $46.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.08. 4,911,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,378. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.