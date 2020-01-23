Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $142.57. 1,899,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.