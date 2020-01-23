Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.28. 7,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $112.23.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg acquired 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,908. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.