Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Up 6.3%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 12,901,999 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,653,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

