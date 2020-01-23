Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to report $581.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.88 million and the lowest is $577.78 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $550.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 805,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,982,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

