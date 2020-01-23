Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 219,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,653. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

