Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:HRL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 219,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,653. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.
Hormel Foods Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.