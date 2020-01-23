Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,007,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 528,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

