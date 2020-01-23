Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of HFBL opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

