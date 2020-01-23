Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.01. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

